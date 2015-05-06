European shares stride into May as earnings power gains
LONDON, May 2 European shares kicked off the first trading day of May with gains underpinned by healthy corporate earnings.
FRANKFURT May 6 BMW said it had postponed a decision about whether to build an assembly plant in Russia because of the uncertainty caused by the economic crisis, which has already caused sales of its cars in the region to fall by more than 40 percent in March.
"Russia is a challenge for our company and we have asked ourselves how will things go on there", Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer told reporters on Wednesday, adding that a decision about whether to build an assembly plant in the region had been postponed.
Separately, BMW's Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner said he expected a mid triple-digit-million euros windfall in 2015, from fair-value gains on derivative contracts used to hedge currency swings and commodity price fluctuations.
In the first quarter, gains from revaluing derivatives used to hedge currency amounted to a double-digit million euro amount, Eichiner said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
CAIRO, May 2 Juhayna, Egypt's biggest listed producer of packaged juice and dairy products, posted a 28 percent decline in first quarter net profits on Tuesday, saying a steep increase in the cost of raw materials had hit its bottom line.