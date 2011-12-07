FRANKFURT Dec 7 German carmakers BMW
and Audi reported strong sales for November,
boosted by demand from emerging markets and for new models.
BMW said on Wednesday sales rose 7.7 percent to 138,978
vehicles in November, with the X3, 5 series, 6 Series and new 1
Series proving popular.
"We have already sold more vehicles in the first eleven
months of this year than in the whole of 2010. This puts our
record sales target for the full year of more than 1.6 million
vehicles well within reach," BMW sales chief Ian Robertson said.
It reported growth rates ranging from 39 and 63 percent for
the BRIKT countries - Brazil, Russia, India, Korea and Turkey.
Audi, part of the Volkswagen group, said it sold
111,400 cars in November, an increase of 28 percent, thanks to
continuing strong demand from China, but also a renewed momentum
in its home German market.
Sales in Germany rose 13.8 percent to 25,093 vehicles. Audi
said it expected to sell more than 250,000 cars in a year in
Germany for the first time since 2008.
