FRANKFURT Jan 9 BMW said it sold 1.67 million vehicles in 2011, a 14.2 percent rise compared with the previous year and its best sales result ever.

"Looking ahead, we want to continue to grow, with balanced sales growth across all continents, and we plan to remain the world's top selling premium automaker in 2012," board member Ian Robertson said in a statement.

He added the company would see "momentum increase in the second half of the year" due to the new BMW 3 series to be launched worldwide next month.