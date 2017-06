FRANKFURT, March 7 German luxury carmaker BMW sold 14 percent more cars in February, its best ever result for that month, as sales rose "in virtually all markets" and reiterated it expects a new record in vehicle sales this year.

Sales of the Mini brand rose 25 percent in February, almost twice as fast as those of the BMW brand, which increased 13 percent, the company said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)