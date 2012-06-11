FRANKFURT, June 11 BMW increased sales
last month by 6.4 percent to 156,957 vehicles, a new record for
the month of May, the company said on Monday.
Results were once again lifted by a surge in demand from
mainland China, the group's largest market, where sales jumped
by nearly a third.
"New products such as the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé, which we
launched on the 1st of June, as well as the new BMW 7 Series,
will continue to drive momentum," said BMW brand sales chief Ian
Robertson in a statement.
"We are well on our way to achieving a new all-time high for
sales in the year 2012."
BMW brand sales rose 6.6 percent to 129,150 vehicles in May,
while Mini gained 5.5 percent to 27,527 cars.
Group sales rose 9.1 percent in the first five months,
driven by a 9.3 percent volume gain at its BMW brand, which sold
607,207 vehicles through May.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)