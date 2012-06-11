FRANKFURT, June 11 BMW increased sales last month by 6.4 percent to 156,957 vehicles, a new record for the month of May, the company said on Monday.

Results were once again lifted by a surge in demand from mainland China, the group's largest market, where sales jumped by nearly a third.

"New products such as the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé, which we launched on the 1st of June, as well as the new BMW 7 Series, will continue to drive momentum," said BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson in a statement.

"We are well on our way to achieving a new all-time high for sales in the year 2012."

BMW brand sales rose 6.6 percent to 129,150 vehicles in May, while Mini gained 5.5 percent to 27,527 cars.

Group sales rose 9.1 percent in the first five months, driven by a 9.3 percent volume gain at its BMW brand, which sold 607,207 vehicles through May. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)