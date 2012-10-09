FRANKFURT Oct 9 BMW increased sales
of its flagship BMW brand by over 14 percent in September thanks
to booming growth in China, helping the world's largest premium
carmaker widen the gap slightly to close competitor Audi
.
"We expect to see further healthy growth in worldwide sales
in the fourth quarter," BMW brand sales chief Ian Robertson said
in a statement on Tuesday, adding the group was "well on course"
to achieving a new sales record for the full year.
BMW brand sales rose 8.6 percent to 1.11 million vehicles in
the first nine months, or about 12,500 more than Audi sold
during the same period.
Robertson told reporters in Paris recently, that group sales
would rise at a double-digit rate in September.
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)