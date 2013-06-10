BERLIN, June 10 Germany's BMW said sales of its luxury-brand BMW vehicles rose by 7.8 percent in May to 139,161, outpacing delivery gains of rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

BMW said on Monday that demand from the United States and China helped boost group vehicle sales, including its Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, by 6 percent last month to a record 166,397 autos.

Volkswagen's Audi, the closest rival of the world's biggest luxury-car maker, last week reported a 6.4 percent increase in monthly sales to 137,200, while Daimler's Mercedes-Benz said May deliveries were up 7.3 percent to 121,360. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)