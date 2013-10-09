BERLIN Oct 9 Germany's BMW said sales
of its BMW brand in September rose 7.6 percent compared to the
same month a year earlier to 158,029 cars on demand from the
United States and Asia.
Nine-month deliveries of the BMW brand increased 9 percent
to 1.21 million vehicles, helped by the 3-Series sedan as well
as the X1 and X3 sport-utility vehicles, the Munich-based
manufacturer said on Wednesday.
"Conditions in many countries remain challenging," sales
chief Ian Robertson said, adding BMW remains well on track to
achieve another sales record in 2013.
Luxury-sales champion BMW outsold its German archrivals Audi
and Mercedes, whose September deliveries
totalled 150,300 and 142,994 cars respectively.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)