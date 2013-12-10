FRANKFURT Dec 10 German premium auto maker BMW delivered a record 174,996 BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in November, a feat which it said will help it retain the crown of being the biggest seller of premium vehicles in the world.

Year-to-date, BMW Group sales reached 1,777,017 vehicles, an all-time high, the Munich-based auto maker said on Tuesday.

BMW's board member responsible for sales, Ian Robertson, said: "Although conditions remain challenging in a number of European markets, in particular, we expect sales to continue to develop positively over the coming months. Our target of record sales for 2013 is now within reach."

BMW Group recorded a 2.7 percent sales rise from the year-earlier period, helped by a 3.2 percent jump in BMW brand sales, boosted by sales of the newly introduced 3-series GT and 4-series models, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)