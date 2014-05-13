FRANKFURT May 13 BMW said it sold
162,093 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce branded vehicles in April, up
4.3 percent from the year earlier period, thanks to sales of the
new BMW2 and 4 series cars.
The Munich-based carmaker said the BMW brand enjoyed its
best-ever April, with 140,840 vehicles being delivered, an
increase of 7.8 percent.
"The BMW Group achieved record sales in April, keeping us on
track to achieve our aim of delivering our best ever year with
more than two million vehicles sold in 2014," Ian Robertson, BMW
board member responsible for sales and marketing, said in a
statement on Tuesday.
