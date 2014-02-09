LIVESTOCK-Fund buying again moves CME live cattle to 1-year high
* Feeder cattle hits 7-1/2-month top * Lean hog contracts finish higher By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, April 28 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle on Friday notched a one-year high for a third straight day, with strength from fund buying during the month's final trading session, traders said. They said brisk wholesale beef demand and deferred-month futures' discounts to this week's cash prices helped drive contracts to fresh highs. Funds were partly