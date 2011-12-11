FRANKFURT Dec 11 BMW plans to
boost its U.S. sales by a quarter in the medium term, the head
of the automaker's U.S. business told a German magazine.
"In the medium-term we expect to sell 300,000 BMW brand cars
annually," Ludwig Willisch, the head of BMW's business in the
United States, told Automotive News Europe.
Munich-based BMW expects to sell 240,000 BMW brand cars as
well as 55,000 Minis in the United States this year, Willisch
said.
Willisch left open the timetable for reaching the higher
sales goal.
The magazine cited sources close to the company as saying
BMW was targeting 2013/2014.
BMW expects slight growth in the U.S. market in 2012, the
magazine quoted BMW board member in charge of marketing, Ian
Robertson as saying.
"Next year there will be elections in the United States and
therefore I expect support for the automotive branch," Robertson
was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Hulmes)