* BMW brand sales rise to record 113,253 autos in July
* Seven-month deliveries up 7.7 pct to 860,327
* BMW will continue to post "solid gains" in H2-sales chief
(Adds detail, executive quote and Mercedes sales)
BERLIN, Aug 7 German carmaker BMW
posted a 4.2 percent increase in luxury auto sales in July on
strong demand from China and Russia, contrasting rival
Mercedes-Benz, which suffered the first drop in volumes last
month.
Munich-based BMW, the world's biggest luxury carmaker, said
on Tuesday that brand sales rose to a record 113,253 vehicles,
driven by demand for models such as the 1-Series hatchback and
the X3 compact SUV. Seven-month deliveries gained 7.7 percent to
860,327.
"We're confident that we will continue to make solid gains
throughout the second half of the year," said BMW sales chief
Ian Robertson, noting the new X1 compact SUV and the revamped
7-Series sedan may add momentum to sales.
Daimler's Mercedes, the smallest of Germany's
three dominant luxury brands that also include Audi,
said on Aug. 3 that its premium auto sales fell 3.1 percent in
July to 97.327 vehicles. Audi is due to report auto sales on
Thursday.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)