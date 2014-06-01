FRANKFURT, June 1 BMW Chief Executive
Norbert Reithofer signalled that the German auto maker, the
global leader in luxury car sales, was considering shifting its
focus more to improving pricing and margins and away from volume
sales.
Pricing competition in Germany is fierce, and the group has
intentionally reduced the number of cars sold in Germany by
several thousand in the past year, Reithofer told magazine
Automobilwoche in an article to be published on Monday.
"We've been at the head of the premium segment for more than
10 years now. In terms of volume, we're actually in the middle
of thinking this through," he was quoted as saying in the
interview.
Tough pricing competition in markets such as France and
Spain is also making those markets less attractive, he said.
The CEO said that a planned expansion of BMW's products,
meanwhile, gave him the confidence to predict that BMW would
remain the biggest luxury auto maker for at least two more
years.
"Given the large number of new models that we're taking to
market, I'm more than confident," he told the magazine.
Analysts at ISI group said the focus of German premium
carmakers on volume growth has hurt their ability to command
higher prices from buyers.
"We very much appreciate the fact that BMW is stepping ahead
to stop chasing volumes at any price," wrote ISI head of
automotive research Arndt Ellinghorst in a note to clients.
Ellinghorst expected BMW to improve its margins from 9.5
percent in the first quarter of the year to 9.6 percent for all
of 2014 and then 10.0 percent in 2015.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Jane Baird)