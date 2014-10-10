* BMW Sept. brand sales up 6.1 pct to 167,584 cars
* Lead over Audi shrinking this year
* Pecking order in luxury sales race unchanged through 2019
-IHS
(Adds peer comparison and IHS sales outlook)
BERLIN, Oct 10 BMW outsold German
rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz in September thanks to strong
demand in Europe, but the gap between the three luxury car
brands has narrowed this year in a fierce sales race.
Munich-based BMW said on Friday sales of its core premium
brand rose 6.1 percent last month to 167,584 cars and
sport-utility vehicles, beating its two competitors.
Adding sales of its Mini brand, BMW posted a new record for
September in its European home region where closest challenger
Audi suffered a 1.6 percent sales drop.
BMW, heading for a 10th straight year as global luxury-sales
market leader, has seen its overall advantage over Audi shrink
to 20,842 cars after nine months of 2014, compared with 28,836
at the same time a year ago.
The year-to-date gap between BMW and third-placed
Mercedes-Benz has shrunk to 124,336 vehicles from
146,946 autos in 2013, due to new model releases.
Mercedes-Benz is enjoying strong demand for a series of
redesigned cars, including the E-Class and the flagship S-Class
saloon. The Stuttgart-based brand also launched a new C-Class
and the GLA offroader in March, paving the way for further
improvement in the remainder of the year.
However, the pecking order in the three-way German luxury
sales battle is unlikely to change any time soon, research firm
IHS Automotive said.
Deliveries of BMW brand cars may jump 23 percent to 2.04
million models by 2019 from an estimated 1.66 million this year,
according to IHS. By comparison, sales may rise 16 percent at
Audi to 1.91 million and 12 percent at Mercedes to 1.67 million,
IHS said.
BMW said on Friday nine-month brand sales were up 9.1
percent to 1.32 million autos. Group deliveries, including the
Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, rose 6.5 percent in the first three
quarters to a record 1.53 million vehicles.
