FRANKFURT, June 2 Carmaker BMW intends
to cut 100 million euros ($136 million) of German labour costs
annually from 2015 onwards, German local newspaper Muenchner
Merkur reported on Monday on its web page, citing workers'
representatives.
The savings were a result of the company considering which
plants in Bavaria would be economically attractive enough to
build new BMW models in the future, the newspaper said.
The world's largest luxury carmaker is spending a double
digit million sum on investment and new models to stay ahead of
rivals Audi and Mercedes, and aims to
achieve record sales this year.
In March, BMW announced it would invest $1 billion to expand
its U.S. plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, increasing the
number of people employed there by about 800 to 8,800, making it
the group's biggest production facility by 2016.
A BMW spokesman on Monday evening declined to comment on the
savings target.
But he said there were ongoing talks with the workers'
council about where to build which car and that management would
assess the competitiveness and costs of different sites.
($1 = 0.7349 Euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Ed Taylor, editing by David Evans)