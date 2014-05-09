FRANKFURT May 9 BMW and SGL Group
will triple production of carbon fibre to 9,000 metric
tonnes per year, as the German luxury auto maker prepares to
expand the use of lightweight materials in its model range, the
companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
BMW and carbon specialist SGL will invest $200 million in
their factory in Moses Lake, Washington, as part of a
multi-stage investment plan to expand the number of production
lines to six from two now.
Klaus Draeger, BMW's board member for purchasing said:
"Carbon fibre reinforced plastic is a key material for the
automotive industry of the 21st century. As part of an
intelligent mix of materials, we will apply carbon also beyond
our BMWi and BMW M models in the future."
The production of carbon fibre is energy intensive, the
companies said.
"Accordingly, the decisive factors for the set up of the
carbon fibre plant in Moses Lake included the availability of
renewable hydropower as well as competitive energy costs in
Washington State," the two German companies said.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)