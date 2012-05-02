BERLIN May 2 German Carmaker BMW, the
world's largest premium carmaker, said on Wednesday it has no
plans to build an assembly plant in Slovakia, after local media
reports about a possible investment in the euro zone country.
Slovakia's TV and printed media reported on Wednesday the
carmaker was considering an assembly plant in eastern Slovakia,
designed for production of electric cars, which should help to
create up to 30,000 new jobs on aggregate.
BMW spokesman Mathias Schmidt said the newspaper reports
claiming BMW were to build a factory in Slovakia were not true.
The central European country's export-focused economy is
heavily driven by automotive production, centered around
assembly plants of Volkswagen, PSA Peugeot Citroen
and Kia Motors Corp..
