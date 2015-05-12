LONDON May 12 UK fund firm Hermes Investment
Management said on Tuesday it supported the election of BMW's
chief executive, Norbert Reithofer, to the supervisory
board.
The proposal to elect Reithofer to the board at BMW's annual
general meeting on Wednesday has drawn criticism from some
quarters for the lack of a cooling off period between his taking
up the new role.
However, Hermes EOS, which represents a range of
institutional investors, said it backed the move as Reithofer
had led a highly successful period for the company and had
in-depth knowledge of the firm.
"In addition to his excellent management track record, he
understands the key challenges facing the company.
Significantly, we believe that he has the personality and
mind-set that would make him an effective supervisory board
chair," Hermes said in a statement.
Hermes also reiterated its belief that such a cooling-off
period hurts German companies as it means highly valuable
knowledge and experience can be "lost" for at least a couple of
years.
"We have consistently argued that an assessment whether an
immediate election to the supervisory board is in the interest
of the company should be made on a case-by-case basis," Hermes
said.
"The assessment should take into account the company's
situation, the composition of the supervisory board and, of
course, the CEO's track record as an executive and his or her
personality."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)