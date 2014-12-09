BERLIN Dec 9 Norbert Reithofer will step down early as chief executive of German carmaker BMW in May of next year and be replaced by Harald Krueger, the company's 49-year old production chief.

The Munich-based carmaker announced the surprise changes in a statement on Tuesday. Reithofer, who has run BMW since 2006, is slated to succeed Joachim Milberg as chairman of the company's supervisory board, BMW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Noah Barkin)