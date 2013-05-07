May 7 BMW is recalling about 220,000
vehicles worldwide from model years 2002 and 2003 as part of a
wider recall affecting airbags made by supplier Takata Corp
, BMW said on Tuesday.
The latest recall includes BMW's popular 3-Series sedans,
coupes, convertibles and station wagons.
Last month, 3.4 million vehicles worldwide made by Toyota
Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co
and Mazda Motor Corp were recalled because of
the airbags made by Takata, the world's second-largest
manufacturer of airbags and seatbelts.
About 1.3 million of those vehicles are in the United
States.
In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) said 42,080 BMW vehicles will be
recalled.
BMW said that it was not aware of any injuries or accidents
related to the issue, nor of any improper deployments of the
airbags in its vehicles, company spokesman Dave Buchko said.
In each of the recalls, the Takata-made airbags for the
front passenger seat may not inflate correctly because of a
manufacturing defect in the propellant used in the airbag
inflator. As a result, there is a risk of fires starting or of
passengers being injured by metal fragments shooting up toward
the windshield or down into the passenger foot well.
In addition to the 3-Series models from 2002 and 2003, BMW
M3 Coupe and M3 Convertible are involved in the recall.
The Takata airbags involved in the BMW recall were made from
April 2000 to September 2002 at Takata's plant in Moses Lake,
Washington, BMW's NHTSA report said. At that plant, NHTSA said,
propellant components in the airbags may have been produced with
an insufficient compaction force.
The NHTSA report also said inflator propellant components
made from October 2001 to October 2002 at Takata's plant in
Monclova, Mexico, may have been exposed to an uncontrolled
environment with too much moisture.
If either of these conditions occur, over time the inflator
propellant could degrade, which could create a condition of
excessive internal pressure within the airbag system when the
bag deploys, NHTSA's report on BMW said.
Takata last month said it learned of the problem from an
automaker it did not identify in October 2011 after an airbag
deployment in Japan. It learned of a Honda accident in Puerto
Rico the following month, according to documents filed with U.S.
safety regulators.
From February 2012 through June last year, Takata could not
reproduce the problem in testing, but that autumn the supplier
was alerted to three additional incidents - two in Puerto Rico
and one in Maryland - according to documents filed with NHTSA.
BMW's Buchko said that including all five manufacturers with
cars involved in the massive Takata recall, only about a dozen
or so improper deployments of airbags have been reported among
more than 3.4 million vehicles.