FRANKFURT May 3 German luxury carmaker BMW
said its earnings performance through March confirmed
its cautious optimism for the full year, but said it was too
early to raise its 2012 profit forecast.
Finance chief Friedrich Eichiner told reporters during a
conference call on Thursday that the company would revisit its
guidance after the second quarter.
BMW currently expects the operating margin in its core
passenger cars business to be at the upper end of its 8-10
percent target range in 2012.
For the first quarter it was 11.6 percent.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)