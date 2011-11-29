MUNICH Nov 29 German carmaker BMW
is planning to cooperate with Japanese rival Toyota
on research into lithium-ion batteries for electric
cars, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
It was reported over the weekend that the two were in talks
for a partnership on 'green' vehicles, with BMW set to provide
the Japanese firm with diesel engines.
BMW declined to comment. Details of the partnership are
expected to be made known in the middle of this week, according
to media reports.
Toyota earlier on Tuesday unveiled a plug-in Prius hybrid
car with high-capacity lithium-ion batteries ahead of the Tokyo
Motor Show, touting it as the world's most practical green car.
Stricter laws governing greenhouse gases, depleting fossil
fuels and the rising price of crude oil are pushing carmakers
across the world to roll out new zero-emission cars that can run
entirely on electricity.
Since an electric car often costs twice as much to buy as a
conventional car powered by a combustion engine, researchers are
searching for a way to make the lithium-ion lighter and less
expensive.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Erica Billingham)