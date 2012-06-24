* Cooperation to go beyond lithium-ion batteries, diesel
engines
* BMW, Toyota to publish details of alliance in near future
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, June 24 Bayerische Motoren Werke
and Toyota Motor Corp are planning to expand
cooperation beyond green car technology and diesel engines, Der
Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday, without citing any sources.
The German premium car maker agreed with the Japanese
manufacturer last December to supply diesel engines to Toyota
from 2014 in Europe and collaborate on lithium-ion battery
research for electric cars.
Both companies have since been exploring other fields for
cooperation and have now agreed several projects, Der Spiegel
said without being more specific. BMW Chief Executive Norbert
Reithofer and Toyota President Akio Toyoda will announce details
in the near future, the magazine said.
A spokesman for Munich-based BMW declined to comment on the
report.
Last week, BMW's joint venture to make hybrid car components
with French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen was thrown
into doubt by the prospect of deepening ties between PSA and its
European rival Opel, a division of General Motors.