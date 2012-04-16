April 16 U.S. safety regulators escalated an
investigation into push-button transmission control problems
that may be present on about 120,000 BMW, 7-Series
model years 2002-2008 sold in the United States, regulators
said.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said
there have been five alleged injuries in 16 crashes among the 50
complaints to BMW or the safety regulator.
The investigation has been escalated into an "engineering
analysis" by NHTSA.
Drivers have complained that the BMW vehicles with
push-button control to stop and start the engine have rolled
after the drivers have intended to place them in "park" by
pushing the stop/start button.
NHTSA said many of these drivers believe they are in "park"
when their vehicles are actually in "neutral" and prone to roll
away.
"When parking the vehicle, the driver has the capability to
manually shift the vehicle to park by pressing the 'Park' button
on the end of the electronic gearshift lever. However, the
instructions for engine shutoff provided in the owner's manual
state that pressing the 'start/stop' button serves the dual
function of switching off the engine and automatically shifting
the transmission to park," said a notice from NHTSA.
Last month, BMW separately recalled about 1.3 million cars
worldwide due to a possible problem with a battery cable cover
in the trunk. That recall affected 5- and 6-Series BMWs built
between 2003 and 2010, BMW said on March 26.
That recall affects about 367,000 cars in the United States
and about 290,000 cars in Germany, BMW said.