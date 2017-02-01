BOCHUM, Germany Feb 1 Germany's BMW
will stick to its investment plans for Mexico and the United
States despite warnings from President Donald Trump to impose
border taxes on cars imported into the United States, the luxury
carmaker's CEO said.
"We need free world trade," BMW Chief Executive Harald
Krueger told an automotive congress in Bochum on Wednesday,
adding that BMW would also continue to invest in its U.S.
Spartanburg plant.
Krueger said that BMW exported 70 percent of annual
production at its Spartanburg plant, where it makes more than
400,000 cars a year, making it the country's biggest
net-exporter.
Trump last month warned the United States would impose a
border tax of 35 percent on imported cars.
Germany's three leading carmakers, Volkswagen,
Daimler and BMW, have invested heavily in Mexico
where production costs are lower than in the United States, with
an eye to exporting smaller vehicles to the world's No.2 car
market.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Harro ten Wolde;
Editing by Christoph Steitz)