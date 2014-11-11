FRANKFURT Nov 11 BMW Group said
deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 11.1 percent
in October to 184,297, thanks to a 20 percent rise in Chinese
sales and a rebound in demand for the Mini following the
introduction of a new model.
The Mini achieved its best-ever October sales, boosted by a
53.7 percent jump in demand after a new, three-door model hit
showrooms, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Sales of BMW branded vehicles climbed 10.8 percent to total
155,120 in October. BMW branded sales received a boost from the
introduction of a new version of the X5 offroader as well as
robust demand for its 3 and 5 series sedans.
October also saw deliveries of 1,985 BMW branded i3
electric cars, and 419 i8 hybrid sportscars.
BMW reiterated it was on track to achieving a target of
selling more than two million vehicles by the end of the year.
