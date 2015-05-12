FRANKFURT May 12 BMW passenger car
sales of its core brand rose 5.6 percent in April to a record
148,896 vehicles, as strong demand its 2-Series van in Europe
and demand for offroad vehicles in the United States helped
offset sluggish China demand.
Sales of BMW and Mini vehicles rose 8.7 percent in Europe,
by 9.6 percent in North America while sales in China remained
almost flat at 37,976 cars, a 0.6 percent rise compared with the
same month a year earlier.
Deliveries of the Mini brand jumped 28 percent thanks to
full availability of the new 3 and 5 door models.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)