Romania - Factors to watch on April 19
BUCHAREST, April 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany's BMW said on Monday that global sales of its BMW-branded luxury cars increased 10 percent in May, powered by demand in the United States and Asia.
Deliveries rose to 153,023 cars and sport-utility vehicles in May, compared with 139,142 a year earlier, Munich-based BMW said.
Five-month deliveries were up 10.9 percent at 722,129 cars.
BMW group sales, including the core luxury brand, Rolls-Royce and MINI, rose 6.8 percent last month to 177,741 autos. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
BUCHAREST, April 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI, April 19 German automaker Daimler AG has yet to select a semiconductor provider for its autonomous cars' development partnership with supplier Robert Bosch, Mercedes-Benz research and development chief Ola Kaellenius said on Wednesday.