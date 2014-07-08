BERLIN, July 8 Germany's BMW said on
Tuesday that sales of its core luxury-car brand increased 7.3
percent in June to 164,214 autos, powered by demand in China and
the United States.
BMW's six-month deliveries were up 10.2 percent at 886,347
cars, the Munich-based manufacturer said, outselling rivals Audi
and Mercedes-Benz.
Adding the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, the BMW group posted
new record sales levels in June as well as for the first six
months. Group volume rose 4.8 percent in June to 193,342 cars
and was up 6.9 percent at 1.02 million in the first half, BMW
said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)