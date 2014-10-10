BERLIN Oct 10 Germany's BMW said on Friday sales of its core luxury-car brand rose 6.1 percent in September, powered by demand in Europe, Asia and North America.

Deliveries increased to 167,584 passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles, from 158,017 a year earlier, Munich-based BMW said, outselling German rivals Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

Nine-month sales were up 9.1 percent to 1.32 million autos. Group deliveries, including the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, rose 6.5 percent in the first three quarters to a record 1.53 million vehicles. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)