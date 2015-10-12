BERLIN Oct 12 BMW Group sales rose in September to a new high for the month thanks to good growth in Europe and putting it on track for record sales in 2015, the carmaker said on Monday.

Group sales in September rose 7.8 percent to 215,413 vehicles, BMW said. Over the first nine months of the year, sales in Europe rose 10.3 percent, helping to offset slower growth in China, where sales rose 2 percent.

"Going into the fourth quarter, the new BMW 7 Series and X1 are coming onto the market at the end of October and expanded production capacity in Spartanburg (USA) means we can get closer to reaching the very high demand for our larger BMW X vehicles, so we're on track for another record sales result in 2015," sales and marketing executive Ian Robertson said. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)