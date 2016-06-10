BERLIN, June 10 BMW increased brand auto sales 5.6 percent in May, powered by double-digit gains in demand for luxury sport-utility vehicles and the flagship 7-Series saloon.

Deliveries of BMW brand models rose to 168,129 cars last month, extending five-month sales by 5 percent to 797,457 cars and keeping the manufacturer on course for profitable sales growth this year, Munich-based BMW said on Friday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)