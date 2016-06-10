BRIEF-Sharkia National Co for Food Security Q1 profit rises
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
BERLIN, June 10 BMW increased brand auto sales 5.6 percent in May, powered by double-digit gains in demand for luxury sport-utility vehicles and the flagship 7-Series saloon.
Deliveries of BMW brand models rose to 168,129 cars last month, extending five-month sales by 5 percent to 797,457 cars and keeping the manufacturer on course for profitable sales growth this year, Munich-based BMW said on Friday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tina Bellon)
May 14 Sharkia National Company for Food Security
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.