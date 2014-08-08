* BMW July brand sales 139,399 cars vs. Audi's 144,000
* BMW YTD sales lead over Audi shrinks 40 pct to 12,397 cars
* BMW has lower momentum in Europe, U.S.
(Adds peer comparison, detail and background)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Aug 8 BMW's lead
over German rival Audi is shrinking, despite increasing
deliveries in July, as the luxury-car leader posts lower volume
growth in the United States and Europe.
BMW said on Friday that sales of premium cars and
sport-utility vehicles at its core brand rose 8.4 percent last
month from a year earlier to 139,399 autos. Audi, Volkswagen's
flagship luxury brand, announced on Thursday 144,000
deliveries in July.
July was the third month this year that saw Audi outsell
BMW, which has been the premium-car sales leader since
overtaking Daimler's Mercedes-Benz division in 2005.
Audi, which has ranked second since 2011, and Mercedes have each
vowed to take the top spot by the end of the decade.
BMW said seven-month brand sales increased 10 percent to a
record 1.03 million autos. Still, Audi has shrunk the
year-to-date sales gap to BMW to 12,397 autos despite an ageing
model lineup.
A year ago the gap was 21,035 autos, so it has narrowed by
40 percent this year, according to company records.
Weakening momentum at BMW reflects lower sales gains in core
European markets and the United States, where seven-month group
deliveries, including the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands, were up
2.8 percent and 5.4 percent respectively.
By comparison, Audi's sales increased 6.7 percent in Europe
and 13 percent in the United States. VW's flagship division has
also been growing faster in China than BMW and Mercedes.
BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a June 2
interview with German magazine Automobilwoche that the carmaker
was reconsidering to what extent competing with rivals Audi and
Mercedes for the title of luxury-sales champion was
still a priority for BMW.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Christoph Steitz and Susan Fenton)