FRANKFURT Jan 9 German auto maker BMW Group
said deliveries rose 8 percent to 2,117,965
Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mini vehicles in 2014, the fourth record
year in a row thanks to 17 percent rise in demand in China and a
5.3 percent increase in the United States.
The Munich-based company fulfilled its full-year goal of
achieving more than 2 million in sales mainly thanks to demand
for its 3-series and 5-series sedans.
Deliveries of BMW branded cars rose 9.5 percent to 1,811,719
with 3-series model registrations up by two percent to 476,792
vehicles.
Mini sales dipped 0.9 percent on the year due to the
switchover to a new generation model, but December registrations
showed a 21 percent jump in demand.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)