FRANKFURT Jan 12 German luxury auto maker BMW
Group delivered a cautious outlook for sales this
year, reiterating it expected deliveries to increase, but
stopping short of saying it expected the jump to be "solid", as
it has forecast for 2014.
In a statement delivered from the Detroit Motor Show, BMW's
board member responsible for sales, Ian Robertson, said: "We are
confident that 2015 will see the momentum we've generated in the
last years continue and that we will increase sales in all major
sales regions, despite ongoing volatility in some markets."
Last year, BMW used more aggressive language, saying it
aimed to achieve a "significant" rise in sales volume in 2014
before backtracking in November to say it now expected the
increase to be "solid".
Robertson said on Monday: "In Europe overall, sales should
continue to recover, especially in those southern European
markets which are starting from a fairly low level."
"The market in the USA had a strong year in 2014 and we
believe it will continue to grow. Asia is also set to deliver
further sales increases."
"Significant" means a sales rise in the high single-to low
double-digit range, while "solid" is below that.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)