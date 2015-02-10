FRANKFURT Feb 10 BMW Group said deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars rose 7 percent in January to 142,154 thanks to robust demand in Europe and a 41 percent rise in sales of its X5 offroader, it said on Tuesday.

"This is a positive start, building on the success of last year," said Ian Robertson, BMW's board member responsible for sales and marketing.

Sales of BMW branded vehicles climbed 6.3 percent in January to total 124,561 in January while demand for Mini branded vehicles rose 12 percent compared with the same period last year.

In Europe, BMW Group's sales rose 8.5 percent, outpacing growth in the United States and China, which grew 6.8 percent and 7.9 percent respectively.

