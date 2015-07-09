FRANKFURT, July 9 BMW on Thursday said deliveries of its Mini, BMW and Rolls-Royce cars rose 8 percent in June to a new record high as robust sales in Europe helped offset a fall in China, the world's largest car market.

BMW and Mini sales in China eased 0.1 percent to 40,174 vehicles, after falling 4.2 percent in May.

Sales in Europe rose 10.4 percent to 95,918 vehicles and in North America increased by 7.3 percent to 42,227.

BMW sales increased by 5.0 percent in June with 172,437 vehicles delivered, as demand for sporty offroaders continued to drive sales.

A total of 4,910 customers took delivery of a BMW X4 in June while sales of the BMW X5 were up 33.8 percent to 17,520. Deliveries of the BMW X6 climbed 49.9 percent to 5,009.

Sales of the Mini brand jumped 25.4 percent to 36,025 cars delivered helped by the 5-door model.

Sales of BMW i branded electric and hybrid vehicles jumped by more than 65 percent year on year to 2,071, the company said.

"Despite headwinds in some markets, we are seeing overall growth all around the world in Europe, Asia and the Americas,"

board member Ian Robertson said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)