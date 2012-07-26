SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - BMW India Financial Services, a
100% subsidiary of Germany's Bayerische Motoren Werke, has
priced its debut INR5bn (USD89m) sale which was launched only
today.
The 2-year bonds will pay a coupon of 10.00%, while the
10-year will pay 10.25%. The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil.
BMWIFS had a portfolio of around INR13.8bn as on March 31,
2012, with around three-fourths of the portfolio comprising
financing of new cars and the balance comprising mostly dealer
financing.
HSBC is the arranger.
(manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)