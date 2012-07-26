SINGAPORE, July 26 (IFR) - BMW India Financial Services, a 100% subsidiary of Germany's Bayerische Motoren Werke, has priced its debut INR5bn (USD89m) sale which was launched only today.

The 2-year bonds will pay a coupon of 10.00%, while the 10-year will pay 10.25%. The bonds are rated AAA by Crisil.

BMWIFS had a portfolio of around INR13.8bn as on March 31, 2012, with around three-fourths of the portfolio comprising financing of new cars and the balance comprising mostly dealer financing.

HSBC is the arranger. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)