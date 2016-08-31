(Adds B&N Bank comment)

MOSCOW Aug 31 The loan book of Russia's B&N Bank shrank by a quarter over the first half of the year, its financial results showed.

The up-and-coming Russian lender also posted a profit in the first half after a loss a year earlier.

B&N Bank is one of Russia's largest private banks and has emerged as a big winner from Russia's economic crisis.

It is co-owned by billionaire Mikhail Gutseriyev, who also controls privately owned oil producer Russneft.

B&N Bank's loan book shrank to 161.3 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) at the end of June, from 218.1 billion at the end of 2015.

The bank said its loan book had shrunk mainly because of exchange rate moves and because it had changed the structure of large corporate loans.

Corporate loans were optimised to increase the quality of the loan book to fulfil its obligations on lending to priority sectors of the economy as part of a state programme to recapitalise banks, B&N Bank said.

B&N Bank reported a net profit in the first six months of the year of 3 billion roubles, up from a net loss of 2.4 billion roubles a year earlier. ($1 = 65.1836 roubles)