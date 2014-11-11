SAO PAULO Nov 11 Net income at Brazil's state
development bank BNDES jumped 51 percent in the first
nine months of 2014, the strongest profit reading in three
years, as income from financial investments more than doubled
from a year ago.
Net income totaled 7.399 billion reais ($2.9 billion) in the
January-through-September period, compared with 4.886 billion
reais a year earlier, according to a statement on Tuesday.
BNDES' loan book rose 14.2 percent to 618.1 billion reais in the
same period.
The healthy expansion of BNDES' loan book, Brazil's second
largest, comes as state-controlled and private-sector banks
alike slow the pace of disbursements to stave off the impact of
an economic downturn. BNDES lent over 180 billion reais in the
past 12 months, although the pace of loan approval and
commitments is decreasing rapidly as demand wanes.
BNDES is Brazil's major source for long-term corporate
credit and has been actively used by President Dilma Rousseff to
jumpstart economic growth since 2011. However, Rousseff's
financial support of BNDES has strained public finances, and
critics are urging her to downsize the lender's role during her
second term, which begins in January.
Interest income rose 26.6 percent to 9.303 billion reais in
the first nine months, partly helped by healthy loan book growth
and gains from trading-related activities, the statement said.
Investment income, which rose 130 percent in the same period,
was bolstered by growing profits at BNDESPar,
BNDES's investment holding unit.
The bank saw that line generating income of 4.264 billion
reais, after proceeds from dividends and interest on equity rose
by 23.6 percent and income from equity derivatives produced
gains of 869 million reais, wiping out losses in the
year-earlier period. The bank also scaled down provisions
related to investment writedowns by 652 million reais,
bolstering overall profit.
Return on equity, a gauge of profitability in the financial
industry, rose to 11.82 percent in September from 10.15 percent
a year earlier. Defaults were 0.07 percent of outstanding loans,
well below the average of Brazil's banking system. BNDES has
99.8 percent of outstanding loans earmarked for the nation's
most creditworthy corporate borrowers, the statement said.
($1 = 2.5634 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing
by James Dalgleish)