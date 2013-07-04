* Brazil banks face concerns they may face losses on EBX loans * BNDES has pledged up to $4.6 bln in loans but not disbursed all (Updates with BNDES comment, EBX debt background) RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Brazil's state-owned development bank, BNDES, said on Wednesday that its exposure to Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's heavily indebted Grupo EBX industrial conglomerate represents only "a very small portion" of its net equity. A lack of clarity about how much exposure Brazilian financial institutions have to Batista and EBX has raised concern that they may soon face losses on their EBX loans. BNDES said in a statement it has pledged up to 10.4 billion reais ($4.6 billion) in loans for EBX, but has not disbursed the total amount to the group's companies, while its BNDESPAR corporate holdings unit had about 0.6 percent of its assets in EBX Group stock as of March 31. "Each contract signed with EBX, including bank finance contracts, are structured with specific guaranties," BNDES said. "BNDES is following the development of events related to the EBX Group, which has solid and valid assets, and trusts in the capacity of those involved to find the best solution to its existing challenges." EBX companies in oil, energy, coal, iron ore, ports, and shipbuilding have shed about $50 billion of value since 2010. Shares of the largely revenue-less start-ups have plunged, in many cases more than 90 percent. Project delays and failure to meet production expectations have sent bond prices to levels that indicate investors expect default on debt. BNDES, and four other major Brazilian banks have 9.42 billion reais ($4.2 billion) of loan exposure to EBX Group companies, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Monday. This number may be "underestimated" due to poor financial disclosure and difficulty in knowing how much of that exposure has viable collateral. BNDESPAR owns stakes in five EBX group companies - coal firm CCX Carvão de Colombia SA, iron ore miner MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, oil firm OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA and electricity generator and gas producer MPX Energia SA. It also owns a stake in privately held industrial automation company SIX Soluções Inteligentes. BNDESPAR holdings in EBX Companies: Company Name BNDESPAR Stake Value Stake % July 2, 2013 in Brazilian Reais CCX (coal) 11.72% 15.95 mln MMX (iron ore) 0.66% 8.70 mln OGX (oil & gas) 0.26% 4.68 mln MPX (electricity) 10.34% 441.5 mln SIX (automation) 33.02 81.0 mln TOTAL n/a 551.9 mln ($1 = 2.2678 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Alonso Soto; Editing by Gary Hill and Edwina Gibbs)