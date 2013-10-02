EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
FRANKFURT Oct 2 BNP Paribas SA has no interest in taking over German lender Commerzbank, the French bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Commerzbank is not on the agenda and that's it," BNP Paribas CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told journalists at a media briefing in Frankfurt, when asked whether buying a stake or all of state-backed Commerzbank was an option.
"We are going to grow organically," in Germany, he added.
BNP has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Germany's second-biggest lender. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has