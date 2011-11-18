LONDON Nov 18 BNP Paribas said on Friday it had revised higher its forecast for U.S. crude oil prices by $3 to $104 a barrel, citing the possibility of strong demand in the northern hemisphere winter, and left its Brent price forecast unchanged at $116 a barrel.

"Global fundamentals and further monetary easing suggest upward pressure on oil prices. Given tightness in the distillate complex ahead of winter, gasoil led rallies in crude are equally possible in the event of colder-than-average temperatures," the bank said in a note to clients.

This implied a forecast on the WTI-Brent spread of $12 a barrel, slightly higher than the current trading level of around $10. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)