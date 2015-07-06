Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
FRANKFURT, July 6 BNP Paribas's head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to pursue other opportunities, a spokesman for the lender said on Monday.
The former Morgan Stanley investment banker had joined BNP in 2012 and also served as BNP's co-head, investment banking.
BNP will shortly announce a replacement for Voelker-Albert, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)
May 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of 9.50 - 10.00 cents versus 8.07 cents year ago