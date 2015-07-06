FRANKFURT, July 6 BNP Paribas's head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to pursue other opportunities, a spokesman for the lender said on Monday.

The former Morgan Stanley investment banker had joined BNP in 2012 and also served as BNP's co-head, investment banking.

BNP will shortly announce a replacement for Voelker-Albert, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)