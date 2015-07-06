(Adds details on Voelker-Albert's new job)

FRANKFURT, July 6 BNP Paribas's head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert, has left the French bank to join Santander as head of global banking & markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, starting on Oct. 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

At BNP, Jochen Czelecz and Alexander Tetzlaff will replace Voelker-Albert as co-heads of corporate finance in Germany, a source familiar with the matter said.

A spokesman for BNP confirmed Voelker-Albert's departure, adding that BNP will shortly announce a replacement for him.

Voelker-Albert, 47, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker, had joined BNP in 2012 and also served as BNP's co-head, investment banking.