PARIS, March 5 BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, is to take part in the private-sector initiative to help ease Greece's debt load by 100 billion euros ($132.05 billion), a spokeswoman at BNP said on Monday.

"BNP Paribas will bring its Greek government bond holdings to the PSI exchange," she said, without giving any further details.

The bond swap is part of a series of operations that Greece is carrying out under a new 130 billion-euro financing agreement with the euro zone and IMF that aims to cut its debt-to-GDP ratio from 160 percent to 120 percent by 2020.

BNP held 1.0 billion euros ($1.32 billion) of Greek sovereign debt at end-December, down from 3.5 billion in June. The bank had provisioned its Greek bondholdings to 75 percent at end-2011 and said it was confident it would not need to do more. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)