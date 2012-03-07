PARIS, March 7 The result of a planned
private sector Greek debt swap remains uncertain, French bank
BNP Paribas' Greek debt negotiator told Le Monde
newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.
"It is impossible to be certain of the outcome of such a
process," Jean Lemierre told the newspaper. "But the success of
the offer is in everyone's interest."
Greece and the European Union would likely revise some of
the terms of the deal if it lost its voluntary character,
Lemierre said.
He added that a disorderly Greek default would have "very
serious" consequences for the euro zone, including the
possibility of contagion reaching other weak countries in the
region.