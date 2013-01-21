BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
PARIS Jan 21 French bank BNP Paribas said on Monday that it had agreed to spin off its 437 million euro ($580.84 million) clean energy fund to its management team, renaming it Glennmont Partners.
BNP said in a statement that it will remain an investor in the fund, formerly known as BNP Paribas Clean Energy Partners, even as it leaves the bank's asset management unit.
The deal comes after the French government in December unveiled a financial reform which would compel lenders to shed their proprietary trading operations or shift them into separate entities. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).