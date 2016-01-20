PARIS/LONDON Jan 20 French bank BNP Paribas
has mandated Goldman Sachs and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch as co-ordinating banks to prepare an
Initial Public Offering (IPO) for its U.S. unit First Hawaiian
Bank, three sources close to the matter said.
One of the sources said BNP Paribas was estimating the value
of the business at between $4 billion and $5 billion.
Neither BNP Paribas nor Goldman Sachs would comment. Bank of
America Merrill Lynch was not immediately available for comment.
Last December BNP Paribas said it was looking at various
options for First Hawaiian as part of its plans to improve its
finances and to respond to new regulatory requirements.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Matthieu Protard and Freya Berry,
writing by Andrew Callus, editing by Dominique Vidalon)